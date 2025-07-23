Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sánchez struck out 12 batters and allowed just one earned run in a dominant performance against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. The game, held at Citizens Bank Park, ended with a final score of 4-1, marking the Phillies’ first victory in four games.

A unique moment occurred in the first inning when Bryce Harper attempted to steal home, reminiscent of a famous play by the Dodgers’ Manny Mota in 1971. With two outs and Red Sox starter Richard Fitts pitching from the windup, Harper saw an opportunity and made his move. The play was called dead due to catcher Carlos Narváez’s interference, allowing Harper to score.

“I just thought it was a good moment,” Harper said of his decision to try to steal home. “It was a good opportunity.” The unusual call marked only the second known instance in Major League history where a game was decided by a catcher’s interference.

Sánchez continued to shine throughout the night, throwing a complete game with 106 pitches. He was praised by Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who called Sánchez “one of the best pitchers in the big leagues.” Cora added, “Electric. He was on point. That was one of the best I’ve seen in a while.”

Despite allowing a leadoff homer to Rob Refsnyder in the fourth inning, Sánchez’s performance remained stellar, leading to an emotional strikeout against Refsnyder that showcased his competitive spirit. “He got me. Then, I got him twice — two Ks,” Sánchez noted through a translator.

As Sánchez entered the ninth inning, the crowd erupted in cheers, and he struck out Roman Anthony, Alex Bregman, and Romy González in quick succession. “Sánchy went out there and did his job,” Harper said. “That fastball, that sinker, and that changeup, it’s just electric stuff.”

The victory improved the Phillies’ record to 58-43, giving them a narrow half-game lead over the Mets in the National League East standings. Sánchez’s performance and the team’s recent success underscore their expectation to improve before the upcoming trade deadline.

With a healthy competition among pitchers, Sánchez said, “Just try to have fun and enjoy pushing each other.” The Phillies are looking to build on their momentum as they aim for a series sweep against the Red Sox on Wednesday.

“It’s a veteran team that, around this time, they start picking it up,” Cora said. “They’re in first place, and no doubt, they’re going to be OK.”