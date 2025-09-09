Phillies Secure Win Against Marlins, Lower NL East Magic Number to 13

MIAMI, FL — The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Miami Marlins 4-2 on Saturday, improving their record to 83-59 as they edge closer to clinching the National League East title for the second consecutive year.

Though the game wasn’t as dominant as Friday’s performance, the Phillies secured the win without the controversy of home runs. Trea Turner hit a two-run shot for his 24th of the season. In addition, Harrison Bader and Bryson Stott contributed with vital RBIs, helping the team overcome a game total of just nine hits.

Starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo excelled, allowing five hits and two earned runs over six innings, striking out eight while walking four. The Phillies’ bullpen held the lead, with Jhoan Duran earning his 27th save.

The win was crucial as the magic number to clinch the NL East dropped from 16 to 15. A combination of Phillies victories and Mets losses contributes to this number, with each team balancing their remaining schedules. The Mets faced a defeat later against the Cincinnati Reds, reducing Philadelphia’s magic number further to 14.

The Phillies now prepare for a significant series against the Mets, commencing Monday at Citizens Bank Park. This matchup could serve as a pivotal point in New York’s hopes of closing the gap in the standings.

Currently, the Phillies are four games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the second seed in the NL playoffs. However, they remain behind the Milwaukee Brewers, who hold the top position in the league.

As they pursue their fourth straight playoff appearance, the Phillies are remembered for their successful run from 2007 to 2011, when they captured five consecutive NL East titles and won the 2008 World Series. With a strong finish anticipated this season, fans are eager to see if history will repeat itself.