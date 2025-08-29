Phillies Seek Redemption at Home After Tough Losses

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Phillies return to Citizens Bank Park for a four-game series against the Atlanta Braves following a disappointing sweep in New York. The team was outscored 25-8 in three games against the Mets, extending their losing streak at Citi Field to ten games.

With 29 games left in the season, the Phillies hold a four-game lead over the Mets in the National League East. Phillies manager Rob Thomson expressed confidence in his veteran team as they look to bounce back. “These guys have short memories,” he said. “They’ve been through this for a long time.”

The Phillies have been strong at home this season, holding a 42-22 record at Citizens Bank Park, the fourth-best home winning percentage in baseball. “These guys want to win and they want to perform,” Thomson added. “They’re aiming for a world championship.”

The Braves, currently in fourth place in the NL East with a 61-72 record, have found some momentum recently, winning 13 of their last 18 games. “They’re swinging the bats well,” Thomson remarked about the Braves’ resurgence.

The upcoming series marks the final four matchups between these two rivals this season. In the series opener, Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola will be on the mound for his 38th career start against Atlanta, his most against any team. Nola, who has returned from injury, showed significant improvement in his last outing against the Nationals, allowing only two earned runs.

Thomson outlined his expectations for Nola: “Command the fastball. I want to see him attack the zone.” Nola is close to a milestone, needing just four strikeouts to surpass Cole Hamels for third-most career strikeouts in Phillies history.

On the opposing side, the Braves will counter with righthander Cal Quantrill, who struggled earlier this season, posting an ERA of 12.27 in two starts against the Phillies. As both teams prepare for the series, the stakes are high for the Phillies as they aim to regain their form and strengthen their lead in the division.