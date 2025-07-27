Phillies Seek Series Sweep Against Struggling Yankees on Sunday

NEW YORK, NY — The Philadelphia Phillies aim for a three-game sweep against the New York Yankees in Sunday afternoon’s matchup at Yankee Stadium. The game is set to begin at 1:35 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia (60-44) is coming off two impressive victories, defeating New York 12-5 on Friday and 9-4 on Saturday. The Phillies have won four of their last five games and hold a 27-25 record on the road this season.

In contrast, the Yankees (56-48) are struggling, having lost three consecutive games and seven of their last ten. They currently boast a home record of 30-21 this season but will be without outfielder Aaron Judge, who is sidelined due to an elbow injury.

In the latest betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, Philadelphia is listed as the -135 favorite on the money line, meaning a wager of $135 would win $100. The total runs expected to be scored (over-under) is set at 7.5.

On the mound for the Phillies is right-hander Zack Wheeler, who holds a record of 9-3 with a 2.39 ERA. He has pitched 128 innings this season and has recorded 164 strikeouts. In his last outing, Wheeler pitched six innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out ten in a no-decision against Boston.

The Yankees will counter with left-hander Carlos Rodon, who has a 10-7 record and a 3.10 ERA. This season, he has recorded 139 strikeouts over 124.2 innings pitched. Rodon is looking to bounce back after a disappointing performance in his last game, where he gave up four runs in five innings against Toronto.

Despite their current losing streak, the Yankees have historically performed well against the Phillies, winning seven of the last ten matchups between the teams. Betting models indicate that there might be value in backing the Yankees.

As the excitement builds for this pivotal game, fans and analysts alike are eager to see if the Phillies can maintain their momentum or if the Yankees will find a way to turn their fortunes around.