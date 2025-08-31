Phillies Sign Walker Buehler After Red Sox Release

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Phillies have signed right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler to a minor league contract, the team announced on Sunday. Buehler was assigned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Buehler’s signing comes after he was released by the Boston Red Sox on Friday. The Red Sox determined he could not contribute to their playoff push from the bullpen, despite his success in last year’s World Series.

At 31 years old, Buehler struggled in Boston, registering a 7-7 record with a 5.45 ERA across 23 games, including 22 starts. He was expected to be a vital part of the rotation but was demoted to the bullpen last week. In his only relief outing following that shift, Buehler allowed two runs in 2⅓ innings.

Buehler is a two-time All-Star and a two-time World Series champion. Over eight seasons in the major leagues, he has a record of 54-29 and an ERA of 3.54 across 144 starts. He faced challenges last season after undergoing a second Tommy John surgery but still managed to deliver a perfect ninth inning during the World Series clincher.

The Phillies plan to use Buehler in their starting rotation, according to an unnamed source. His ability to shift between starting and relief roles could provide much-needed flexibility as the Phillies approach the postseason.

As Buehler adjusts to his new team, it will be interesting to see how the Phillies integrate him into their pitching strategy, especially with a demanding schedule ahead.