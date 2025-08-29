Phillies Struggle as Mets Complete Series Sweep

NEW YORK — The Philadelphia Phillies faced a tough challenge on Wednesday as they concluded their series against the New York Mets, resulting in a sweep for the home team. A few days prior, outfielder Nick Castellanos approached manager Rob Thomson to discuss the playing time among the team’s outfielders. It was a sensible question, given the complexities of fitting five outfielders into three starting spots.

Thomson explained, “He just wanted to know what the plan was going forward, and I laid it out for him. It was good.” The plan involves keeping the hottest hitters in the lineup while considering matchups with specific pitchers.

In the series finale, despite facing right-handed pitcher and Mets rookie Nolan McLean, lefty-swinging Brandon Marsh was benched due to a slump. Thomson opted for righty hitters Castellanos and Harrison Bader, both hot at the plate. Bader has been particularly effective, riding a 10-for-18 streak with a game-tying homer in the previous match. Castellanos has also been productive, hitting .281 against fastballs.

“I’m trying to mix and match and keep everybody in the rhythm,” Thomson said about his strategy. “It’s difficult to match people up. But so far, so good.”

The situation has been complicated by injuries and inconsistent performances. Marsh, who had been one of the more productive outfielders earlier this season, struggled recently, hitting just 2-for-20.

Meanwhile, relief pitcher Jordan Romano was placed on the 15-day injured list with a finger issue, exacerbating the bullpen’s challenges. Romano reported numbness in his finger which affected his grip, contributing to his struggles throughout the season.

Romano, who has an 8.23 ERA this season, is eligible to return on September 10, but doubts linger about his effectiveness as the season heads toward the postseason.

“I just need to figure some things out for sure,” Romano said. “I just need to get back to feeling like my old self.”

With the Mets sweeping the series, the Phillies saw their lead in the National League East shrink from five games to four. Following a 13-3 loss in Game 1, the struggling team faced further challenges when Jesús Luzardo was ejected in Game 2.

As the Phillies look ahead, they will need to overcome these difficulties quickly. The upcoming series against the Atlanta Braves will be critical for their postseason hopes.