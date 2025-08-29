Phillies Struggle in Series Against Mets as Playoff Hopes Dwindle

NEW YORK — In a disappointing turn for the Philadelphia Phillies, the team was swept by the New York Mets after a 6-0 loss at Citi Field on Wednesday. This defeat marked the Phillies’ 10th consecutive loss at this venue, raising concerns about their playoff prospects.

After the game, manager Rob Thomson addressed his team, urging them to move on from the sweep. “We know that we need to play better,” Thomson said. “It’s one of those series. We’ll just have to flush it and move on.” His tone was calm but firm, as he emphasized the need to avoid letting this setback linger.

The Philadelphia Phillies still hold a four-game lead in the National League Wild Card race. However, their chances of winning the division have dropped from 91% to 75% following this series. The loss also allowed the Mets to clinch the season series, giving them the tiebreaker if needed.

The Mets, who entered the series trailing by seven games, now find themselves just four games behind the Phillies. Rookie pitcher Nolan McLean delivered a standout performance, allowing no runs over eight innings, which further fueled the Mets’ momentum.

The Phillies’ struggles at Citi Field are well-documented; they have a record of just 4-16 there since the start of the 2023 season. In contrast, they have fared significantly better at their home field, Citizens Bank Park, where they hold a 12-5 record against the Mets during the same period.

Amid the defeats, players like Kyle Schwarber expressed the need for accountability and motivation from within the clubhouse. “No one likes to lose,” he said. “But there’s nothing that can really faze us. We bounce back.”

With 29 games remaining in the season, the Phillies will have a chance to improve their standing with 17 of those games being played at home. Their next matchup against the Mets is scheduled for September 8-11, a crucial series as they fight for a strong playoff position.

As the season progresses, the pressure mounts on the Phillies to overcome their demons at Citi Field and secure their place in the postseason.