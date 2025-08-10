Phillies Struggle to Sweep After Loss to Orioles

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Phillies‘ attempt at a series sweep fell short on Wednesday, August 7, as they suffered a 5-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. The defeat followed two high-scoring victories at Citizens Bank Park but highlighted the team’s ongoing struggles to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

The Phillies, coming off a pair of games where they scored 18 runs combined, saw their offense stagnate against Baltimore’s starter, Trevor Rogers. He delivered an impressive performance, pitching six innings while allowing just one run on eight hits with six strikeouts.

Manager Rob Thomson stated after the game, “Just one bad inning,” referring to a costly fourth inning where the Orioles scored four runs, including a home run from rookie Coby Mayo. This marked a missed chance for Philadelphia, which has not swept a team since mid-June.

Trea Turner was a bright spot for the Phillies, going 3-for-4 with a triple, double, and single, but was ultimately stranded on base multiple times. Thomson acknowledged the team’s missed opportunities, remarking, “We had nine hits, a few walks… just didn’t come through.”

Baltimore capitalized on their chances, with Jeremiah Jackson hitting a double for his first career RBI before Mayo’s explosive hit. As the inning unfolded, it became clear that Baltimore’s offense was more effective, leading to a tipping point in the game.

Jackson Holliday‘s single against starter Ranger Suárez in the seventh inning put further pressure on the Phillies, who saw their bullpen struggle to contain the momentum. Three key hitters, including Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper, finished the day with a combined 1-for-12 performance, resulting in six strikeouts.

With a three-game series against the Texas Rangers up next, the Phillies have a chance to rebound but must find a way to sustain their offensive momentum throughout the game.