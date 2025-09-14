Sports
Phillies Sweep Mets, Duran Shines in Game Finale
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies completed a four-game sweep of the New York Mets with a 6-4 victory Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park. After struggling against the Mets in a prior outing, Phillies closer Jhoan Duran showcased his talent by striking out the side in the ninth inning.
Two weeks earlier, Duran had a difficult outing at Citi Field, where the Mets scored four consecutive hits in the ninth inning, leading to a loss for the Phillies. However, with the season drawing to a close, Duran’s resurgence came at a crucial time, particularly with the team’s lead extending to 11 games in the National League East.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson pointed out that Duran’s use of the curveball made a significant difference. “He used his curveball, and I think that’s kind of an equalizer for him,” Thomson said. “It just keeps them off all the hard stuff.” Duran, who joined the Phillies at the trade deadline, used his curveball more effectively, throwing it five times out of 11 pitches in the ninth.
“That maybe helped,” Duran said. “I don’t think about that a lot, because the last time they had a couple of base hits on me because I missed the pitches in the zone. They have the chance to put the ball in play, and they are great hitters.”
The game plan included mixing pitches to keep New York’s hitters off balance. Catcher J.T. Realmuto explained, “The Mets had been very aggressive on him, so we made a decision to mix in more curveballs and not let them just get their swing off that split early.”
Jesús Luzardo, the Phillies’ starting pitcher, also played a key role, tossing seven scoreless innings after initially struggling. The Phillies were down 4-0 after the first inning but came back to secure the win.
Luzardo’s performance was remarkable, as he did not face a single three-ball count throughout the game. “Just use their aggression against them,” Luzardo said. He finished with a total of 97 pitches, allowing the Phillies to maintain their strong position in the standings.
As the Phillies look forward, the confidence in Duran and Luzardo will be crucial as they aim for success down the stretch and into the postseason. Realmuto remains optimistic about Duran’s potential. “Having a guy like that in the ninth inning, it’s like we have a little ace up our sleeve,” he said.
