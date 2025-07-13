Phillies Target Twins’ Bullpen Arms Ahead of Trade Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Phillies are eyeing relief options as they approach the trade deadline, specifically looking at Minnesota Twins pitchers Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Phillies have been extensively scouting both players to strengthen their bullpen.

Duran, 27, has emerged as one of the top relief pitchers in baseball, boasting a fastball that regularly hits triple digits. He has recorded a 1.49 ERA this season, delivering 47 strikeouts in 42.1 innings. Duran has secured 15 saves across 43 appearances and remains under team control until 2027.

Meanwhile, Jax, 30, has faced some struggles this season but is still regarded as a power arm. With 65 strikeouts in 40.1 innings, Jax holds a 4.02 ERA and has transitioned from a starter to a reliever over the past two seasons. Like Duran, he is under team control through 2027.

The Phillies, currently trying to climb back in the playoff race, have not guaranteed postseason play, entering play on Sunday just three games back in the National League wild card chase. They have lost six of their last ten games, putting pressure on the team to make impactful moves before the trade deadline.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Phillies’ interest in bolstering their bullpen indicates a proactive attempt to enhance their chances for the remainder of the season.