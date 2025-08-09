Sports
Phillies’ Top Draft Picks Poised for Major League Opportunity
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Phillies are preparing to elevate several high draft picks to Major League Baseball. Pitcher Andrew Painter, selected first overall in the 2021 draft, is expected to make his debut this year, according to the Phillies’ president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski.
Outfielder Justin Crawford, the Phillies’ first-round pick in 2022, is currently playing at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Meanwhile, Aidan Miller, their 2023 first-round pick, is showing promise at Double-A Reading, where he recently accomplished a significant feat.
During a matchup on July 13, 2024, Miller stole his 40th base of the season. This remarkable achievement makes him the first Reading player to reach 40 stolen bases in a season since 2009, as noted by the team’s public relations director. Although Miller’s overall performance is considered his weakest thus far—he holds a .233/.351/.375 batting average in 85 games—his speed on the bases has notably improved.
In a striking comparison, current Phillies shortstop Trea Turner has been a reliable power hitter since joining MLB in 2015, averaging 24 home runs per 162 games. Turner’s career total stands at 304 stolen bases, with 25 stolen bases recorded this season. Despite Turner’s long-term presence with the team, signed through 2033, there is potential for Miller to grow into a pivotal role as he advances.
Miller started the season slowly, stealing only four bases in his first 20 games, but he has since surged and is on track to reach at least 50 stolen bases by season’s end.
In the 2023 MLB Draft, the Phillies selected Gabriel Rincones Jr. with the 27th overall pick. A product of Mitchell High School in New Port Richey, Fla., Rincones entered the Phillies’ system late last year. After a promising start, including a .303 batting average in 20 games in 2023, he demonstrated his potential further in 2024. In 102 games, Rincones logged a .261/.366/.446 slash line, 11 home runs, and 60 RBIs.
As the Phillies look to the future, Miller’s development as both a hitter and base stealer could provide valuable support to Turner and the team’s overall offensive strategy.
