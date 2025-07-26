Phillies Trade Deadline Rumors Heat Up as Castellanos Surfaces

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania – Trade rumors surrounding the Philadelphia Phillies are intensifying as the trade deadline approaches. On Thursday, July 24, reports connected the Phillies with Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan and suggested that the Kansas City Royals might be interested in acquiring Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos, if he is made available.

According to Jon Heyman, Kwan, who is batting .287 this season with a .762 OPS, is under team control through 2027. The Guardians currently sit at .500, trailing three games for the last American League Wild Card spot. Meanwhile, Castellanos, 33, whose contract runs through 2026, is hitting .269 with a .742 OPS.

The idea of trading Castellanos raises concerns among fans, as he is one of the few players who can hit left-handed pitching effectively. Observers have pointed out the team’s struggles against lefties, making the potential move seem puzzling.

On the other hand, the Oakland Athletics may be willing to reconsider their stance on trading their star closer Mason Miller. In previous trade periods, Miller was deemed nearly untouchable. Now, with the deadline drawing near, A’s general manager David Forst could engage on potential discussions with teams in need of pitching help, including the Phillies.

Miller, who owns a 4.04 ERA with a remarkable strikeout rate of 40.1%, has improved significantly since facing the Phillies in May. He remains under team control through 2029. His potential addition could significantly bolster the Phillies’ bullpen.

As the deadline approaches, speculation continues about the Phillies’ moves. Fans are vocal about whether moving Castellanos – who contributes significantly offensively with shared second place in hits and RBIs on the team – is the right strategy. The possibility of reshaping the outfield is also being discussed, including calling up prospect Justin Crawford.

Although the Phillies are strong buyers as they aim to secure postseason success, it remains uncertain if they will push for big trades or remain cautious about making drastic changes. The organization faces pressure to maximize its competitive window amid an aging roster and underwhelming performances in some positions.

Decisions made in the coming days could have lasting impacts, not only for this season but also for the future of the team. Only time will tell how this trade deadline will unfold.