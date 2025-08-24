Sports
Phillies and Twins to Play 2026 Field of Dreams Game in Iowa
Dyersville, Iowa — Major League Baseball is set to return to Iowa for the first time in four years. The Philadelphia Phillies and the Minnesota Twins will play a regular-season game in August 2026, reviving the Field of Dreams game, according to multiple sources.
The date for the Phillies-Twins matchup will be determined later, with MLB planning to reveal its full 2026 schedule on Tuesday. This game will mark the first time since 2022 that a big-league baseball game is played at the iconic cornfield made famous by the 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner.
In previous years, a temporary ballpark was used for games in Dyersville, including a 2021 game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox and another in 2022 featuring the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals. The temporary stadium has been dismantled, and a new permanent stadium has since been constructed, expected to seat fewer fans than the roughly 7,800 attendees at earlier games.
This matchup also represents the Twins’ first appearance in one of MLB’s alternate-site games since they played in Puerto Rico in 2018. The Phillies have participated in two special games at the Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in 2018 and 2023, and played in London in 2024.
MLB has been expanding its domestic special events, hosting unique games in various locations, including Alabama in recent summers. With the construction of the new stadium, the Field of Dreams game may become an annual event, akin to the league’s Little League Classic.
The excitement builds as baseball enthusiasts look forward to this unique event in a beloved setting, reinforcing the special connection between baseball and American culture.
