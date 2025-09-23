Phillies Update: Turner and Sosa Face Live Pitching Ahead of Playoffs

PHILADELPHIA — Trea Turner and Edmundo Sosa faced live pitching at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday before the Phillies opened their series against Miami. Turner, who has been sidelined since September 8 with a hamstring strain, is expected to continue the same rehab routine on Wednesday.

Sosa, who was placed on the injured list last Tuesday, showed enough progress to likely be activated. Although he was eligible to return on Tuesday, the team opted for an extra day of conditioning. Both players practiced hitting off minor leaguers Andrew Walling and Danny Harper, who were brought to Philadelphia specifically for this purpose.

Manager Rob Thomson expressed optimism about Turner’s recovery. “I’d like to see him get some at-bats, for sure,” Thomson said. “He simulated some at-bats today and looked like his timing was OK. But getting him on his feet would be good for him, for sure.” Currently, Turner is at about 70 to 75 percent recovery from his hamstring strain.

In other news, Major League Baseball announced it will implement an automatic ball-strike challenge system for the 2026 regular season. This system, which has been tested in the minor leagues, allows for in-game challenges regarding home plate calls. It was used during the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, and manager Thomson is supportive of the change.

“I love it, and I loved it in spring training,” Thomson said. “I think most of the players really liked it, too. It keeps everybody accountable.” However, new Phillies player Walker Buehler criticized the system, stating, “I think it’s inaccurate.” Buehler raised concerns about the technology’s reliability in different stadiums.

Tuesday’s game also saw some notable absences. Bryce Harper missed the lineup due to illness, while Otto Kemp started at first base. Pitcher Zack Wheeler underwent successful surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome and will be out for the rest of the season, facing a recovery period of six to eight months.

Jordan Romano, who is recovering from middle finger inflammation, has not resumed throwing. Meanwhile, the Phillies recognized Kemp as one of the recipients of the 2025 Paul Owens Award for outstanding minor league performance.

As the shuffling continues, the Phillies look ahead to organize their playoff roster and starting rotation for the postseason. The last week of regular season play is filled with strategic decisions that could determine their path forward in the playoffs.