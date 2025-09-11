Sports
Phillies Update: Wheeler’s Surgery Date Still Uncertain
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — Ahead of their game against the New York Mets on Tuesday, Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson shared updates regarding team injuries and lineup changes. Most notably, there is still no set date for pitcher Zack Wheeler‘s thoracic outlet decompression surgery.
Wheeler’s surgery has been a topic of concern for the team as they approach the critical final stretch of the season. The Phillies have not disclosed further information on when the procedure will occur.
Additionally, the Phillies are juggling their lineup in preparation for the matchup against the Mets. The current batting order against left-handed pitchers features players like Harrison Bader, Kyle Schwarber, and Bryce Harper. The full lineup is Bader (8), Schwarber (DH), Harper (3), J.T. Realmuto (2), Nick Castellanos (9), Edmundo Sosa (6), Garrett Wilson (7), Bryson Stott (4), and Derek Kemp (5).
The pitching matchup will feature left-handed pitcher Cristopher Suárez, as the Phillies aim to maintain their momentum during the four-game series at Citizens Bank Park.
This matchup against the Mets is particularly significant as the teams compete for playoff positioning. Fans can catch the game at 6:45 PM EST, broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia and 94.1 WIP.
Recent Posts
- Rockies Suffer Another Loss to Dodgers in 7-2 Matchup
- Mariners Defeat Cardinals 5-3 in Tight Game
- Mariners rally past Cardinals in exciting 5-3 victory
- Yankees Face Tough Odds in AL East Title Chase
- Brian Luce to Host New One Chicago Podcast Launching This Month
- Elsbeth Season 2 Retires Tired Joke, Season 3 Promises Fresh Comedy
- Julio Rodríguez’s Catch Highlights Mariners’ Win Over Cardinals
- Freight Market Faces Uncertainty as Capacity Issues Persist
- Gas Tanker Explosion Kills Three and Injures 70 in Mexico City
- Dylan Beavers: The Orioles’ Potential Leadoff Solution
- Mariners Aim for Sweep Against Cardinals at Home
- Operation Apagão Uncovers Major Tax Fraud in São Paulo
- Ken Griffin’s Warning Signals Wall Street’s Growing Frustration with Trump
- Pirates Face Orioles in MLB Showdown at Camden Yards
- Excitement Builds for Possible Subway World Series This Fall
- Phillies Defeat Mets 9-3; Schwarber Hits 50th Home Run
- Blue Jays Rally for Thrilling 10-Inning Win Over Astros
- Phillies Update: Wheeler’s Surgery Date Still Uncertain
- Tennessee Volleyball Hosts Georgia Tech in Showdown at the Net
- Market Basket CEO Arthur T. Demoulas Fired Amid Family Feud