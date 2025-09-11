Phillies Update: Wheeler’s Surgery Date Still Uncertain

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — Ahead of their game against the New York Mets on Tuesday, Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson shared updates regarding team injuries and lineup changes. Most notably, there is still no set date for pitcher Zack Wheeler‘s thoracic outlet decompression surgery.

Wheeler’s surgery has been a topic of concern for the team as they approach the critical final stretch of the season. The Phillies have not disclosed further information on when the procedure will occur.

Additionally, the Phillies are juggling their lineup in preparation for the matchup against the Mets. The current batting order against left-handed pitchers features players like Harrison Bader, Kyle Schwarber, and Bryce Harper. The full lineup is Bader (8), Schwarber (DH), Harper (3), J.T. Realmuto (2), Nick Castellanos (9), Edmundo Sosa (6), Garrett Wilson (7), Bryson Stott (4), and Derek Kemp (5).

The pitching matchup will feature left-handed pitcher Cristopher Suárez, as the Phillies aim to maintain their momentum during the four-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

This matchup against the Mets is particularly significant as the teams compete for playoff positioning. Fans can catch the game at 6:45 PM EST, broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia and 94.1 WIP.