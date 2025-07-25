Philly Faces Dangerous Heat and Severe Storms on July 25

Philadelphia, PA – A First Alert has been issued for Friday, July 25, 2025, due to the risk of extreme heat and severe storms affecting the Philadelphia region.

The day will begin with high humidity and sunshine, but the First Alert will activate at noon and remain in effect until 9 p.m. Severe storms are anticipated to develop around 4 p.m., moving from the northwest to the southeast.

These storms may produce damaging winds and localized flooding, creating hazardous conditions for residents. An excessive heat warning is also in place, with temperatures expected to soar into the upper 90s, feeling like 105 degrees due to humidity.

As the storms intensify, emergency officials advise the public to take necessary precautions. Stay updated by following local news channels and weather services for ongoing updates throughout the day.

This extreme weather poses a significant threat to safety, and residents are urged to prepare accordingly.