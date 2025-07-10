Entertainment
Philly Music Scene Highlights Anniversary with Diverse Weekend Lineup
PHILADELPHIA, PA — This week in Philadelphia features a vibrant mix of music genres, showcasing everything from hip-hop to classic rock.
Starting on Thursday, Wiz Khalifa, known for his hit “Black and Yellow,” headlines a concert in Camden. The rapper is promoting his upcoming album, “Wizzlemania,” and will share the stage with Sean Paul and Da Baby. Concessions will include a variety of creative food options, such as tater tots layered with mac-and-cheese.
Meanwhile, also on Thursday, Dawes and Phosphorescent will take the stage in King of Prussia. Dawes, featuring brothers Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith, recently released their album “Oh Brother” after facing losses from the Los Angeles fires. Phosphorescent will join them as openers following their performance at last year’s XPoNential Music fest.
On Friday, country fans can enjoy Thomas Rhett, the son of country star Rhett Atkins, who is touring to promote his new album, “About A Woman.” Doylestown native Anthony Green will perform with Geoff Rickly and Kurt Travis later that night.
The weekend’s excitement continues on Saturday with the arrival of Rod Stewart, celebrating over five decades in music. This world tour, called “Rod Stewart: One Last Time,” is anticipated to attract many fans, alongside power-pop legends Cheap Trick.
In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Live Aid, Martha Graham Cracker & Friends will perform on Sunday at Union Transfer. This event features various local artists, including Johnny Showcase, and will be emceed by Pierre Robert.
Also on Sunday, the Flying V’s will release their self-titled EP at the Ethical Society on Rittenhouse Square. The week rounds off with performances from Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Hozier in Camden.
With a packed schedule, Philadelphia’s music scene promises fans an unforgettable experience this weekend.
