Phish Announces Return to Sphere with Nine Concerts in 2026

Las Vegas, NV – Phish, the celebrated jam band, has confirmed its return to the Sphere for nine shows in spring 2026. Fans of the band can look forward to concerts on April 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, and 30, along with May 1 and 2.

The highly anticipated ticket presales will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday and run until 9 a.m. the following Monday, Pacific Time. General ticket sales are set to launch at 10 a.m. on December 12, available through Ticketmaster.

During their previous engagement at the Sphere from April 18 to 21, 2024, Phish delivered a visually stunning production, showcasing their classic lineup: singer-guitarist Trey Anastasio, bassist Mike Gordon, keyboardist Page McConnell, and drummer Jon Fishman.

The performances were notable for their extravagance, featuring a captivating display of vintage televisions and vibrant visuals. Over four shows, no songs were repeated, each performance exceeding three hours.

One fan, attending their first Phish concert, expressed enthusiasm, stating, “This place is way cooler than I expected.” Anastasio echoed this excitement from the stage, remarking on the venue’s impressive atmosphere.

As the countdown to the 2026 shows begins, excitement builds among Phishheads and newcomers alike, eager to experience the magic of Phish at the Sphere once again.