Phish Celebrates 33 Years at The Mann with Memorable Performance

Philadelphia, PA — Phish returned to the TD Pavilion at The Mann on Wednesday, July 16, for their second show at the venue during their Summer Tour. The band celebrated their long history in the city by altering the lyrics of their song “Twenty Years Later,” with Trey Anastasio singing “thirty-three years later,” marking the time since their debut concert at The Mann on July 18, 1992.

The night kicked off with “The Dogs,” which served as a surprising start to the show. Following this, Phish played a spirited version of “Evolve,” the title track from their 16th studio album, before diving into “Fluffhead.” Guitarist Anastasio added a twist to “Gumbo” by teasing the “Macarena,” showcasing the band’s playful energy.

Throughout the first set, the band’s chemistry shone during songs like “Pebbles and Marbles” and the first “Ginseng Sullivan” of the year. The set included popular tracks such as “Guelah Papyrus,” “Julius,” and culminated with the intense “Split Open and Melt.”

This performance was unique, as the band moved “The Curtain With” to the second set, opening with it. The latter part of the night featured exploratory jams and moments of introspection, highlighted by “A Wave of Hope” followed by a contemplative rendition of “Mercy.”

The sequence of “Simple” and “Ether Edge” maintained the momentum, flowing seamlessly into “Maze.” The personal highlight of the night came with “Twenty Years Later,” where Anastasio’s adjusted lyrics reflected on their longstanding relationship with the venue.

To wrap up the show, Phish transitioned into “Run Like an Antelope.” The encore showcased each member’s talents with “You Enjoy Myself,” which included Page McConnell teasing the “Theme from Speed Racer” and Anastasio adding “Manteca” and “Jean Pierre” references. During Gordon’s solo in this song, Anastasio humorously quoted the Fine Young Cannibals’ “She Drives Me Crazy,” changing it to “he drives me crazy,” in praise of the bassist.

After this remarkable night in Philadelphia, Phish will continue their Summer Tour, headed to Chicago’s United Center for three shows from July 18-20. They will also embark on a seven-stop tour from September 13 to 21.