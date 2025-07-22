Phish Debuts Eight Songs at Final Chicago Show

CHICAGO, IL – Phish delivered an electric performance on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at the United Center, wrapping up a thrilling three-night run in the Windy City. The Vermont-based band surprised fans with the debut of eight songs from their 2025 tour during the final show.

The concert opened with the Billy Breathes B-side “Cars Trucks Buses” and transitioned into a lively medley of “AC/DC Bag” and “Funky Bitch.” Notably, the band played “Alaska” for the first time since their Riviera Maya performance in 2024.

A standout moment came during a seamless segue from “Mike’s Song” to “Reba,” where fans witnessed the return of “Horn” after almost a year of absence. Phish built momentum through a string of favorites, including the rare “Leaves” and their cover of Jimmy Hendrix’s “Izabella,” marking the 20th time they performed the classic since its debut.

The second set began with a surprise performance of “Gotta Jiboo,” followed by a thrilling 14-minute jam on “Scents and Subtle Sounds,” which led to a lush interpretation of “Twist” and a contemplative version of “The Lizards.” The night also featured a powerful cover of The Rolling Stones’ “Shine a Light,” last played in August 2024, before closing the set with “Kill Devil Falls.”

The encore saw guitarist Trey Anastasio return to the stage with his megaphone for “Fee,” the first live rendition in over 11 months. The show concluded with an energetic “Weekapaug Groove” followed by a dynamic performance of “Say It to Me S.A.N.T.O.S.”

Phish is scheduled to perform next at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, N.Y., on July 22 and 23, followed by a three-night return to Saratoga Springs from July 25-27. After a brief hiatus, the band will resume touring with a seven-stop run from September 13 to 21.