Entertainment
Phish Kicks Off Chicago Run with Vibrant Setlist
CHICAGO, IL — Last night, Phish opened their three-night run at the United Center with a dynamic performance that featured an innovative setlist and fresh interpretations of familiar tracks. The concert set the tone for the coming shows, showcasing the band’s adventurous spirit.
The first set began with “Harry Hood,” a song that has made several appearances during this summer’s tour. Phish performed it as an encore at the tour opener at SNHU Arena on June 20 and again at Folsom Field on July 5. Another standout from the first set was “Bathtub Gin,” which extended nearly 16 minutes and included nods to “Entrance of the Gladiators,” “Tequila,” and “Dave’s Energy Guide.” This track seamlessly transitioned into a cover of Little Feat’s “On Your Way Down,” marking its first performance since August 6, 2011, at the Gorge.
The second set started with an exciting four-song sequence. The band moved fluidly from “No Men In No Man’s Land” into “What’s Going Through Your Mind,” then into “Crosseyed and Painless” and “Farmhouse.” The group delved into “What’s Going Through Your Mind,” which they first performed on August 7, 2024, with Billy Strings, after Trey Anastasio introduced it in Chicago with TAB on May 9, 2024. This exploration lasted an impressive 28 minutes.
The set concluded with a trio of songs: “Light,” “Backwards Down the Number Line,” and “Cavern.” For the encore, Phish paired “The Horse” with “Silent in the Morning,” followed by “46 Days.” The band will return to the United Center for another performance this evening.
Fans can find tickets and more information about the upcoming shows on the official website.
