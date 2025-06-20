Entertainment
Phish Kicks Off Summer Tour with Sold-Out Shows in Manchester
Manchester, N.H. — The band Phish will kick off its summer tour Friday night at SNHU Arena, performing three sold-out shows that could draw around 25,000 fans to the city this weekend. The Vermont-based band is making a much-anticipated return, last performing in Manchester back in 2010.
To ensure safety, the Manchester Police Department plans to maintain a strong presence in the area throughout the events. ‘There will be plenty of officers out there if anybody needs assistance,’ said Heather Hamel of the police department.
Elm Street will be closed between Lake Avenue and Auburn Street from Friday through Sunday to accommodate vendors and enhance safety for concert-goers. Vendors are required to clear out their tables by 12:30 a.m. each night to allow for street cleaning, but will be back for the next night’s festivities.
Fans are eager for the shows, as tickets sold out almost immediately. Johnny, a devoted fan from Manchester now living in Chicago, expressed his excitement. ‘My first show was here in 2010, and when I heard they were returning, I had to come back,’ he shared.
Concert-goers can expect unique experiences with each performance, a hallmark of Phish’s shows. ‘Every performance is different,’ another fan noted, emphasizing the unpredictability of Phish concerts.
The city is also hosting various related events, including ‘PhanArt,’ a marketplace featuring artists from the Phish community at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown on Saturday. This pop-up will highlight over two dozen artists, offering a range of music-inspired goods.
In addition, local businesses are gearing up for the influx of fans. Shopper’s Pub and Eatery will transform its parking lot into an outdoor beer garden and host a range of activities. ‘It’s an opportunity for us to have a lot of fun while catering to visitors,’ said General Manager Nick Carnes.
Local ice cream shop Ben & Jerry's is also getting in on the action, offering a special sundae made with their signature ‘Phish Food’ flavor and staying open later than usual to accommodate late-night customers.
As the shows commence, fans can also enjoy ‘Phish After-Parties’ at the Jewel Music Venue, where popular acts from the jam band scene will perform.
The weekend promises significant economic benefits for Manchester, with city officials estimating a $10 million impact. Mayor officials have coordinated with local businesses to prepare for the crowd, which is expected to be one of the largest events the city has hosted in years.
With the three-night run of Phish in Manchester, the atmosphere is set to be filled with excitement, music, and community spirit.
