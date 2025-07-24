Phish Rocks Historic Forest Hills Stadium in NYC Debut

NEW YORK, NY – Phish kicked off their long-awaited series at Queens’ Forest Hills Stadium last night, marking their first performance at a New York City venue outside Madison Square Garden in ten years.

The historic tennis stadium hosted a packed house, filled with 13,000 fans eager to celebrate the band’s arrival. The energy was palpable, amplified by a cherished Pollock poster and the presence of Mr. and Mrs. Met at the Waterwheel Foundation Table.

Starting the show at around 6:30 p.m., Phish opened with the upbeat “The Moma Dance,” transitioning directly into the lively “Rift.” The momentum continued as they played a lively blend of “Sigma Oasis” and “Possum,” showcasing their signature style and improvisational prowess.

As the night unfolded, the band played a softer rendition of “Wolfman’s Brother” before ramping up energy with sequences from “Stash,” “Blaze On,” and “Monsters.” They closed the first set with a performance of “I Am the Walrus,” paying homage to The Beatles’ iconic 1964 concert at the same venue.

After sunset, Phish returned to the stage with a spellbinding 28-minute jam of “Carini,” setting a new record for the track. Mike Gordon’s bass work intertwined with Trey Anastasio’s guitar, creating a unique soundscape that showcased the band’s improvisational abilities.

Page McConnell added texture on the Wurlitzer, furthering the crew’s rhythmic exploration. Interludes led seamlessly into “Tweezer,” maintaining the momentum for the crowd with a 15-minute performance, followed by another fan favorite, “What’s Going Through Your Mind?”

The show closed with “A Life Beyond the Dream” and a jazzy “Harry Hood,” creating an exhilarating atmosphere. The band then returned for an encore featuring “Salve to the Traffic Light,” “More,” and the fan-favorite “Tweezer Reprise.” They left the stage to the sounds of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Mama, I’m Coming Home,” paying tribute to the legendary musician.

Phish will perform again tonight at the same venue before moving on to a three-night finale at Broadview Stage at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., from July 25-27.