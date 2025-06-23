Phoenix to Celebrate Independence Day with First Drone Light Show

PHOENIX, AZ — Phoenix is preparing for its first-ever drone light show on June 21 at Deer Valley Park. This event, part of the annual After Dark in the Park celebration, offers a modern twist on traditional fireworks in honor of Independence Day.

“After Dark in the Park is a pre-Fourth of July celebration that’s been going on for decades in District 1,” explained District 1 Vice Mayor Ann O'Brien. “This year, we are excited to present a drone show instead of fireworks. It brings an innovative and sustainable solution to our city.”

The event will feature live music by the Powerdrive Band, food trucks, and various activities, with the drone light show scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for a comfortable viewing experience.

Vice Mayor O’Brien shared further details about the significance of the event: “For years, I’ve advocated for using drone technology for public safety. This show is a safer, quieter, cleaner way to celebrate, showing Phoenix’s commitment to smart solutions for everyone.”

The drone display will provide a customizable experience with synchronized lights and music, showcasing Phoenix-themed images. “This is more than a light show,” O’Brien said. “It’s a celebration of innovation and sustainability.”

Drone shows, unlike traditional fireworks, produce no smoke or loud noises, making them suitable for families with children and pets. They also help reduce fire risks and environmental impact.

In preparation for the event, the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department collaborated with a professional drone production company to ensure a seamless experience. “It’s a complex production that will result in a mesmerizing experience for the community,” said Cynthia Aguilar, Director of Parks and Recreation.

The After Dark in the Park event will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Deer Valley Park, located at 18602 N. 19th Avenue, Phoenix. Admission is free, and the community is invited to join in the festivities.