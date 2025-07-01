Phoenix Faces Dust and Heat Amid Monsoon Conditions

PHOENIX, Arizona — The Valley is experiencing a hazy start to the day, with storms outside the region bringing in dust. Another bout of storms is expected later this afternoon in the outskirts, likely contributing to further dust accumulation.

A Blowing Dust Advisory has been issued and will remain in effect until 8 p.m. tonight. The advisory comes as the National Weather Service has declared an Extreme Heat Warning for the region, lasting until the same time.

Today, temperatures are predicted to reach as high as 113 degrees, which is six degrees above the typical high for this time of year. While the temperatures may be slightly lower than yesterday, humidity levels will make it feel just as oppressive. This increase in moisture is anticipated to fuel thunderstorms across parts of southern Arizona.

As the day progresses, the Valley is at risk for more blowing dust and gusty winds, with a near 20 percent chance of rain. Winds are expected to come from the east at 15 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts possibly reaching up to 35 miles per hour. Rain chances may increase slightly tomorrow, with expectations of nearly 30 percent in the Valley, alongside a predicted high of 108 degrees.

For the upcoming July 4th holiday weekend, drier air is expected to move into the Valley, bringing clearer skies. Rain chances are anticipated to diminish from Friday through Sunday, with temperatures settling around the average of 107 degrees.

The hazy conditions this morning have also raised air quality concerns in some areas. This haze is attributed to dust blown by storms that occurred in the southeastern part of the state on Monday night, said ABC15 Meteorologist Jorge Torres.

Traffic cameras and viewer-submitted videos captured the impact of the dust on visibility both overnight and into the morning hours.

For those driving during dust storms, safety precautions are crucial. Motorists are advised to pull off to the right, take their foot off the brake, and turn off their engine and lights until visibility improves.

As the monsoon season continues, the heightened risk from dust storms reminds residents to remain vigilant about weather hazards.