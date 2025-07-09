Phoenix Faces Extreme Heat: Concerns Grow Over Safety Regulations

Phoenix, AZ – An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect as the city grapples with temperatures exceeding 118 degrees. Meteorologist Pete Mangione reviews the historic temperature data, highlighting the frequency of extreme heat in the area.

On Tuesday, Maricopa County officials reported six heat-related deaths so far in 2025, a decrease from the previous year. However, investigators are looking into numerous additional cases that raise concerns among local health officials. Derek Staahl examined the latest figures and their implications for public safety.

Working outdoors during these sweltering conditions can pose serious health risks. However, no state or federal regulations currently mandate protections for workers exposed to extreme heat. A representative from a Valley labor union praised Phoenix’s efforts to safeguard its workforce but urged for stronger laws to ensure the safety of all employees. A task force is being established to create heat safety standards for businesses.

Workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport are among those voicing serious concerns. During a recent City Council meeting, some tarmac employees testified that the airport has not implemented adequate safety measures required to protect them from the extreme heat. Following the testimony, city officials expressed shock at the reports of unsafe working conditions.

Additionally, parents face potential legal repercussions for exposing children to extreme heat when hiking. Advocates emphasize that ignoring trail closures constitutes a serious risk, emphasizing the dangers faced by children in such conditions.