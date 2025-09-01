Phoenix Faces High Temperatures and Pollution Advisory This Labor Day

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Phoenix is set to experience scorching temperatures this Sunday, with highs reaching around 110 degrees, prompting a High Pollution Advisory for the area.

The day will bring mostly sunny skies and light winds, with a forecast high of 109 degrees, which is above the average of 104 degrees for this time of year. The advisory is due to high ozone levels, which can pose health risks, particularly for children, older adults, and anyone with respiratory conditions.

The ozone pollution is especially concerning in the afternoon. The advisory will remain in effect through Tuesday. Health experts urge residents to limit outdoor activities during peak hours and suggest alternatives like carpooling or using public transport to help reduce pollution.

Labor Day on Monday is expected to be similarly hot, with highs around 108 degrees. There may be a 10% chance of isolated showers or storms in the afternoon and evening. Meteorologists are monitoring the forecast closely, noting the potential return of monsoon moisture.

Rainfall may begin to increase midweek with chances rising to about 30% for storms in the Valley by Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will drop slightly, with highs projected at 105 degrees on Tuesday, 106 degrees on Wednesday, and further cooling down to 103 degrees on Thursday, followed by highs around 100 degrees for Friday and Saturday.

The Phoenix area received only 1.97 inches of rainfall this season, significantly below average, with the latest monsoon season rainfall at 0.50 inches. Residents are encouraged to share weather photos and videos to help document the conditions.