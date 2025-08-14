Phoenix Heat Warning Extended as Rain Chances Increase

PHOENIX, Arizona — An extreme heat warning for metro Phoenix has been extended through 8 p.m. Wednesday due to high temperatures. The forecast shows highs reaching around 110 degrees today, slightly above the average of 105 degrees for this time of year.

As the week progresses, conditions are expected to change. Mark O’Malley from the National Weather Service (NWS) said on Tuesday that humidity levels will increase later this week, potentially bringing much-needed rain to the Valley. “We’ll first look at some gusty winds coming into the area,” he explained. “But by Thursday and Friday, there’s a better chance of rainfall in the metro, between a 30 and 50% chance.”

Despite these promising rain chances, O’Malley cautioned that the rain might not cover the entire region. “Hopefully, a few lucky areas will see a little bit of relief,” he said. The NWS has noted that the last measurable rainfall at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport occurred on July 2, when only 0.16 inches fell.

With daily temperatures expected to simmer between 109 and 113 degrees for the next couple of days, the extreme heat warning remains a concern. The NWS also reported record-breaking temperatures, including a high of 118 degrees last week, marking the hottest August day on record for Phoenix.

Weather predictions indicate that the Valley could experience cooler temperatures by the weekend, with highs ranging from 100 to 105 degrees. “We are looking for some cooler weather entering the Phoenix metro later this week,” said O’Malley. The anticipated weather system is expected to usher in moisture and a chance for thunderstorms, particularly in the eastern Arizona terrain, with a less than 10% chance for isolated showers in lower deserts.

As conditions shift, residents are urged to remain cautious due to blowing dust advisories in areas south of the Valley, including Tucson and Casa Grande. With rapidly changing weather, the community is encouraged to stay informed regarding the latest forecasts and take necessary precautions.