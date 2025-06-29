Phoenix Mercury Aim for Seventh Straight Win Against Las Vegas Aces

PHOENIX, Arizona – The Phoenix Mercury will seek to extend their impressive six-game winning streak when they host the Las Vegas Aces tonight at 6:00 PM ET at PHX Arena.

The Mercury, who hold the second-best record in the WNBA at 12-4, have been on a roll thanks to balanced scoring and strong defense. In their last game, they defeated the New York Liberty 106-91, guided by Satou Sabally’s 25 points.

“We’ve created mismatches with our smaller lineup, and it has worked effectively,” said Mercury head coach. The squad averages over ten three-pointers per game, contributing to their offensive boost.

Defensively, Phoenix ranks third in the league, allowing an average of 79 points per game while restricting opponents to 42.8% shooting. Their performance has been key in maintaining their win streak.

On the other hand, the Las Vegas Aces sit at a disappointing 7-8 record. Although A’ja Wilson is having another stellar season, averaging 21.3 points and 9.3 rebounds, the team has struggled since trading Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Aces have shown issues on the boards, with a rebounding percentage of 47.7%, second to last in the league. Their recent performance includes an 83-94 loss to the Washington Mystics.

“We need to find a way to regain our chemistry and improve our defense,” a team representative stated. Las Vegas has allowed an average of 82.1 points per game this season, the highest in the WNBA.

With the Mercury being 7.5-point favorites, experts predict they will likely cover the spread based on their current form. The total for the game is set at 168 points, reflecting expectations of a slower-paced affair.

As injuries mount for the Aces with Cheyenne Parker-Tyus and Megan Gustafson both out, the Mercury aim to capitalize on their home advantage. The match promises excitement as both teams face contrasting fortunes this season.

Fans can catch the game on Arizona’s Family 3TV and Vegas 34.