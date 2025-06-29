Sports
Phoenix Mercury Aim for Seventh Straight Win Against Las Vegas Aces
PHOENIX, Arizona – The Phoenix Mercury will seek to extend their impressive six-game winning streak when they host the Las Vegas Aces tonight at 6:00 PM ET at PHX Arena.
The Mercury, who hold the second-best record in the WNBA at 12-4, have been on a roll thanks to balanced scoring and strong defense. In their last game, they defeated the New York Liberty 106-91, guided by Satou Sabally’s 25 points.
“We’ve created mismatches with our smaller lineup, and it has worked effectively,” said Mercury head coach. The squad averages over ten three-pointers per game, contributing to their offensive boost.
Defensively, Phoenix ranks third in the league, allowing an average of 79 points per game while restricting opponents to 42.8% shooting. Their performance has been key in maintaining their win streak.
On the other hand, the Las Vegas Aces sit at a disappointing 7-8 record. Although A’ja Wilson is having another stellar season, averaging 21.3 points and 9.3 rebounds, the team has struggled since trading Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks.
The Aces have shown issues on the boards, with a rebounding percentage of 47.7%, second to last in the league. Their recent performance includes an 83-94 loss to the Washington Mystics.
“We need to find a way to regain our chemistry and improve our defense,” a team representative stated. Las Vegas has allowed an average of 82.1 points per game this season, the highest in the WNBA.
With the Mercury being 7.5-point favorites, experts predict they will likely cover the spread based on their current form. The total for the game is set at 168 points, reflecting expectations of a slower-paced affair.
As injuries mount for the Aces with Cheyenne Parker-Tyus and Megan Gustafson both out, the Mercury aim to capitalize on their home advantage. The match promises excitement as both teams face contrasting fortunes this season.
Fans can catch the game on Arizona’s Family 3TV and Vegas 34.
Recent Posts
- High School Students Monitor Solar Storms with NASA’s Antenna Kits
- Musk’s Departure Leaves Uncertainty Over DOGE Stimulus Checks
- Kojima Discusses Japanese Actors in Death Stranding 2
- Morgan Wallen Headlines First Concert at Camp Randall Since 1997
- Investors Anticipate Economic Data Amid Stock Market Rally
- Love Island Drama: Heart Rate Challenge Fuels Feud in Villa
- Channing Tatum, Inka Williams Enjoy Low-Key Romance After Breakup
- New Details Emerge in Air India Flight 171 Crash Investigation
- Aldrich Potgieter Claims First PGA Tour Victory in Dramatic Playoff
- Kylie Page, Beloved Adult Star, Dies at Age 28
- Draymond Green Defends Jalen Green Amid Relationship Controversy
- Singer Rebekah Del Rio, Star of Mulholland Drive, Dies at 57
- Nicolas Hague Traded to Predators, Signs Extension
- Environmental Groups Challenge SeaWorld’s Fireworks Over Pollution Concerns
- Hip Hop Educators Inspire Future Leaders Through Music and Art
- Shooting Near Stonewall Inn Injures Two After NYC Pride March
- Love Island USA Issues Warning Against Cyberbullying Contestants
- Alexandra Daddario Raises Awareness for Pets Through Social Media
- Bradshaw, Roethlisberger Ranked Outside Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks
- Love Island USA Issues Serious Warning Against Cyberbullying