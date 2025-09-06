Phoenix Mercury Chase No. 2 Seed Against Struggling Connecticut Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The Phoenix Mercury aim to secure the No. 2 seed in the WNBA playoffs as they face off against the Connecticut Sun on Saturday afternoon.

Coming off a win over the Washington Mystics on Thursday, the Mercury are now on the heels of a crucial playoff spot. Alyssa Thomas, looking to lead her team against her former squad, is optimistic about their chances against a Sun team that has struggled this season, with only 10 wins across 41 games.

The Las Vegas Aces and Atlanta Dream are also in contention for the No. 2 seed, making this matchup even more significant for Phoenix. Oddsmakers have labeled the Mercury as sizable favorites, knowing the Sun have little to play for other than pride.

Thomas, who has played a critical role for Phoenix, will be a player to watch. Her opponents, the Sun, are among the league’s weakest offensively and have lost three straight games. After a recent thrashing by the Chicago Sky, the Sun are seeking to bounce back but face an uphill battle against a Mercury team that boasts one of the top five defensive ratings in the league.

In terms of betting lines, the Mercury are favored by 10.5 points. Their record against the spread is 21-19-1 this season, and they have previously beaten the Sun by 16 points at home and 8 points on the road.

This game could prove pivotal as the Mercury pursue their seventh consecutive win. As the playoffs approach, maintaining momentum will be key. Gamblers looking to place bets should note the stakes involved for Phoenix, while Connecticut’s motivation dwindles with their playoff chances.

“It’s about continuing our winning streak and preparing for the postseason,” Thomas stated ahead of the game. “We have to perform at our best.”