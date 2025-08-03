Phoenix Mercury Eye Victory Against Struggling Chicago Sky

CHICAGO, Illinois — The fourth-place Phoenix Mercury, with a record of 16-11, aim to snap a two-game losing streak on Sunday against the Chicago Sky, who are currently on a seven-game losing streak. The Sky’s record stands at 7-20, marking the longest losing streak in the league.

Despite a promising start to the season, Phoenix has struggled recently, managing only a 4-6 record over their last 10 games. The recent acquisition of DeWanna Bonner from Indiana was expected to bolster their performance, but in the last game against the Mercury, Bonner scored just seven points in a 95-72 defeat.

Alyssa Thomas contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds in that game, but the team has not found its footing in recent outings. The Sky, on the other hand, are in a precarious position as they fall behind teams like the Connecticut Sun. Their last appearance was a 73-66 loss to the Valkyries, where Elizabeth Williams led the team with 15 points and Kamilla Cardoso recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

As the teams prepare to face off, the Mercury look to regain their momentum, while the Sky must focus on improving their defense, which has allowed an average of 87.7 points per game, the second-worst in the league. Despite Chicago’s rebounding advantage of 36.2 boards per game compared to Phoenix’s 34.0, they remain vulnerable.

The match is set for August 3, 2025, at 6:00 PM ET at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Viewers can catch the game live on Fubo, which includes coverage of all WNBA matchups.