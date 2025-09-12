Phoenix Mercury Faces Dallas Wings in Season Finale

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Phoenix Mercury will face the Dallas Wings on September 11, 2025, in a crucial WNBA matchup. The Mercury, with a 27-16 record, have already secured a playoff spot and are looking to maintain their momentum. Meanwhile, the Wings sit at 9-34, plagued by injuries and seeking to develop younger talent in their last game of the season.

The Mercury come into the game healthy, a significant advantage that head coach Vanessa Nygaard hopes will help them in the playoffs. Notable players like Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally will be critical in setting the tone of the game. Thomas provides experience while Sabally contributes depth and scoring ability.

On the other hand, the Wings are missing several key players due to injuries. Star guard Arike Ogunbowale is out with knee tendinitis, and Luisa Geiselsoder will miss the rest of the season after a shoulder injury. Additionally, Li Yueru and JJ Quinerly are sidelined with ACL sprains, and Tyasha Harris recently underwent knee surgery.

Wings head coach Chris Koclanes has had to constantly adjust his lineup, as the team has tied a WNBA record with 21 players appearing this season. This lack of consistency has hindered the Wings’ ability to establish a winning strategy.

Despite their struggles, rookie Paige Bueckers has emerged as a bright spot for the Wings. Bueckers has been a consistent performer, recently closing in on records for rookie scoring and assists. “I trust my teammates, and they set me up well,” she said, highlighting the importance of collaboration on the court.

Fans can expect a competitive game as the Mercury aim to solidify their position before the playoffs. The match also marks the Wings’ Fan Appreciation Night, with various giveaways planned for attendees. Even amid adversity, the Wings are determined to showcase their younger talent and leave a positive impression.