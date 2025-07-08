Phoenix Mercury Flourish with Sami Whitcomb’s Standout Performances

PHOENIX, Arizona – The Phoenix Mercury aim for victory as they prepare to face the Dallas Wings, following a strong start to their season. The team holds the second-best record in the WNBA thanks in part to players like Sami Whitcomb, who has stepped up after the return of Kahleah Copper, helping to enhance the team’s depth.

In her first season with the Mercury, Whitcomb has made a significant impact by averaging 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists across 17 games, 12 of which she started. Known historically as a bench player, she has adapted well to her new roles, evidenced by her recent performances. Against the Minnesota Lynx, she scored 13 points, recording six assists and five rebounds. In a subsequent game against Las Vegas, she added 18 points, showcasing her scoring ability.

Whitcomb’s journey includes a history with the Seattle Storm, where she came off the bench consistently during her early career. Even so, her recent approach as a starter highlights her versatility. “You make shots, you miss shots,” Whitcomb said regarding her shooting, adding that encouragement from teammates motivates her to take open shots.

This season, she has participated in a hot streak, making four or more 3-pointers in her last five games and shooting 51% from beyond the arc. Her performances have contributed to the team setting a franchise record of 18 three-pointers against the New York Liberty last week.

The Mercury’s head coach, Nate Tibbetts, expressed confidence in the team’s shooting ability as they focus on maintaining their offensive rhythm. “When you start making shots, teams have to close out,” he said. Tibbetts also noted the importance of their defense, as they effectively limited high-scoring players like Breanna Stewart during their recent matchups.

Meanwhile, the Mercury seek to refine their game after a close loss to Las Vegas, where they fell 84-81 despite a robust shooting start. They will look to tighten their execution as they approach the playoff season.

The soon-to-come match against Dallas poses an opportunity for the Mercury to reclaim momentum. With outstanding players like Whitcomb and the support of the coaching staff, they remain optimistic about their championship aspirations this year.