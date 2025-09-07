Phoenix Mercury Prepare for the Playoffs With New Star Players

Phoenix, Arizona — The Phoenix Mercury are gearing up for the playoffs after clinching a spot in the postseason with a streak of six victories, highlighted by a blend of new talent and returning players. The team’s impressive performance in the 2025 WNBA season has established them as a legitimate contender.

Player acquisition has played a significant role in the Mercury’s resurgence. This past offseason, they brought in three-time All-Star Satou Sabally and two six-time All-Stars, Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner. These additions, along with the return of Kahleah Copper, have transformed the Mercury’s roster early in the season. In a candid moment, Copper remarked on the excitement surrounding the new players, expressing how each one elevates the team’s competitiveness.

As the team jelled, head coach Nate Tibbetts saw Thomas emerge as a key playmaker. She has amassed a career-high 16.0 points per game, alongside 9.2 assists and an impressive record of seven triple-doubles in a single season. “Every night, you can count on her, and count on her in a big way,” Tibbetts said regarding Thomas’s development into an MVP-caliber player.

The Mercury have also benefited from improved teamwork, even amidst injuries to several main players. When all three of their stars—Copper, Sabally, and Thomas—are in the lineup, the Mercury recorded a 14-9 win-loss record, showcasing strong team chemistry. As Sabally noted, this synergy allows each player to perform at maximum intensity, nurturing their collective efforts.

With just four games left in the regular season, the focus shifts to securing a solid playoff position. Phoenix currently sits in fourth place, capitalizing on their new dynamic while avoiding distraction from the standings. Tibbetts has emphasized the need for continued development, focusing on what the team can control.

As the playoff picture solidifies, fans are eager for the Mercury to leverage their depth and experience. With contributions from emerging players and a roster filled with talent, the Mercury aim to reclaim their status as championship contenders in the WNBA.