Phoenix Mercury’s Satou Sabally Questions WNBA’s Scheduling After Loss

PHOENIX, Arizona — After a tough loss to the Las Vegas Aces, Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally raised concerns about player safety and scheduling in the WNBA. The team is currently facing a demanding period, playing five games in eight days.

Following the 83-61 defeat on August 21, Sabally commented on the rigorous schedule, stating, “It’s like they don’t care about player safety. It’s like they don’t care about scheduling.” Her remarks highlight ongoing concerns among players about the impact of back-to-back games.

The Mercury’s situation is compounded by injuries, including one to guard Kahleah Copper, who injured her rib during the game and is questionable for their next match against Golden State. This back-to-back comes after one of their only other such stretches this season in June.

Sabally added, “We’re professional, and we’ll do it,” expressing a sense of duty to compete despite the challenges. However, her comments drew criticism from former NBA player Patrick Beverley, who argued that players need to accept the scheduling structure. In a video shared on social media, Beverley acknowledged that WNBA players deserve higher salaries but emphasized the necessity of playing consecutive games.

The issue of player safety and scheduling has been a recurring theme in the league. New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud also expressed her concerns on August 12 about the strain of back-to-back games, emphasizing that “there’s gotta be a better way.”

As the Mercury prepare for Friday’s game, they sit at 21-14 and hold fifth place in the league standings. Despite the recent losses, they are aiming for a playoff berth, with Sabally contributing an average of 17.1 points per game this season. The next few weeks will be critical in determining their postseason prospects while navigating a challenging schedule.