Sports
Phoenix Suns Acquire Dillon Brooks in Major Trade Ahead of Draft
PHOENIX, Ariz. — The Phoenix Suns finalized a historic seven-team trade on the eve of the NBA draft, sending Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 draft pick, and five second-round picks.
Brooks, regarded as one of the most controversial figures in basketball, is no stranger to attention, having made headlines during the 2023 playoffs when he called LeBron James “old.” The remark precedes the Los Angeles Lakers eliminating the Memphis Grizzlies from the postseason.
“You don’t poke a bear like LeBron,” said an unnamed NBA analyst regarding Brooks’ comments. His audacity stems from a mindset that enjoys playing the villain, often using trash talk and aggressive play to get under opponents’ skin.
While his polarizing persona may draw mixed reactions, Brooks’ defensive capabilities have not gone unnoticed. He is not regarded as an elite defender but should help fortify a Suns defense that struggled substantially last season.
Despite his defensive skills, fans of Brooks’ earlier team, the Grizzlies, grew frustrated with his selection of shots. His shooting choices were part of the reason Memphis sought to trade him, a move that ultimately landed him in Houston as part of a sign-and-trade relationship in 2023.
In the past season with the Rockets, Brooks showcased improvement, boasting a career-high shooting percentage of 54.9%. Yet, questions lingered among fans about some of his shot selections, especially as he averaged 11.9 attempts per game, fourth-most on the team.
The Rockets, known for their elite defense, lacked a top-tier shot creator, a gap Brooks aimed to fill. The Suns now welcome Brooks, who transitions from a championship-caliber team to one that missed the Play-In Tournament entirely last season.
With stars like Jalen Green and Devin Booker on the roster, Brooks could face a new challenge. With two players who frequently shoot, whether he reverts to his previous shooting patterns remains an open question. Essence of concern remains for Suns fans who hope to see a focused player without the distractions of past seasons.
