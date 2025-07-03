Phoenix Suns Consider Buyout for Star Guard Bradley Beal

PHOENIX, Arizona — The Phoenix Suns are exploring a buyout with star guard Bradley Beal, according to reports from Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.

Sources say that discussions are underway regarding a possible buyout for Beal, who is in the second year of a massive five-year, $251 million contract he signed with the Washington Wizards. The deal includes a no-trade clause, which would be voided if a buyout occurs, giving Beal the chance to become a free agent.

Beal, a three-time All-Star, still has two years remaining on his contract which totals $110 million. NBA teams can officially begin signing players to contracts on July 6, making the timing of this buyout negotiation critical.

The Suns have already experienced a busy offseason, including a change in general manager, with Brian Gregory replacing James Jones. Additionally, the team has a new head coach, Jordan Ott, after firing Mike Budenholzer. Recently, they made headlines by trading superstar Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, which brought in additional picks and new players.

As part of the buyout, it is suggested that the Suns could spread Beal’s cap hit over five years. This means that if they negotiate a buyout amounting to around $90 million, they could end up with an annual cap hit of $18 million, easing their financial burden.

The situation regarding Beal is developing as the league gears up for free agency. Fans and analysts will be watching closely to see how the Suns address this scenario in the coming days.