Phoenix Suns Develop New Talent While Navigating Roster Changes

LAS VEGAS — The Phoenix Suns are making strategic moves as they adapt to life after Bradley Beal. The team has turned its focus to Koby Brea, a promising player they selected with the No. 41 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Brea has been making waves during the Summer League, showcasing his potential as a valuable asset for the Suns.

In his first two games of the Summer League, Brea demonstrated his shooting ability, notably hitting 4-of-5 three-point shots in his debut. He continued his strong performance with a 4-of-6 showing in the first half against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, further highlighting his ability to create his own shots without the need for isolation plays.

The Suns are looking to rebuild around Devin Booker and have recognized the need for players like Brea, who can complement Booker’s style of play. While Brea’s contract limits his immediate role, his impressive Summer League performance could lead to an upgrade in his contract sooner rather than later.

Brea’s off-ball movement is a critical addition to a Suns team that struggled to maintain consistent offense last season alongside stars like Booker, Kevin Durant, and Beal. The past strategy of relying heavily on three iso-heavy scorers proved to be ineffective, and Brea’s skills could offer a fresh dynamic.

This summer marks a significant opportunity for the Suns to restructure their roster. After signing Booker to a historic contract extension, the team is looking to fill gaps and strengthen its lineup. Jalen Green‘s acquisition from Houston, alongside Brea, demonstrates the Suns’ commitment to finding versatile players who can shoot effectively from distance.

Despite Green’s electric athleticism, questions remain about his consistency and decision-making. The Suns’ hope is that pairing him with Booker will foster growth and chemistry, though Green has struggled with shot selection and efficiency in the past.

While the Suns are focused on building for the future, they appear to be in a complicated position, balancing their roster decisions between current competitiveness and long-term potential. Brea might not match Beal’s experience, but he represents a pathway to new strategies for the Suns, especially in terms of shooting and off-ball movement. Only time will tell how these changes will impact the franchise’s journey forward.