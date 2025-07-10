Phoenix Suns Sign Devin Booker to Historic Contract Extension

PHOENIX, Ariz. — The Phoenix Suns have made a bold move by signing Devin Booker to a historic two-year, $145 million contract extension, ensuring the franchise star remains in Phoenix through the 2029-30 season. ESPN reported this development on Wednesday.

This extension marks the highest annual average value (AAV) deal in NBA history, with Booker earning $72.5 million per year. It comes on the heels of his previous four-year, $224 million supermax contract that he signed in 2022.

Booker, who was selected by the Suns as the No. 13 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, has proven to be the heart of the team. Over the past season, he averaged 25.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game.

Despite experiencing the disappointment of missing the playoffs alongside teammates Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal in 2025, the Suns have displayed their commitment to retooling around Booker. Following the disappointing season, the Suns made significant changes, including parting ways with head coach Mike Budenholzer and trading Durant to the Houston Rockets.

The trade sent Durant in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Khaman Maluach in the upcoming draft, and five second-round picks, initiating a rebuilding phase centered around Booker.

Booker, now in his 10th season with the Suns, holds the franchise records for career points with 16,452 and three-pointers made with 1,424. His consistent performance has kept him in the conversation for All-Star selections, even after being snubbed in the 2024-25 season.

As the offseason unfolds, Booker’s leadership may be crucial in guiding the Suns back to playoff contention, potentially allowing him to regain his All-Star status next spring.