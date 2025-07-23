Phoenix Suns Sign Former Lakers Guard Jordan Goodwin Off Waivers

PHOENIX, Arizona – The Phoenix Suns have made a notable addition to their roster by signing former Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Goodwin off the waiver wire, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. Goodwin, who was released by the Lakers to create roster space for Marcus Smart, is expected to bolster the Suns’ backcourt with his defensive prowess.

Goodwin, 26, previously earned recognition from Lakers head coach for his tenacity on the court. However, the move by the franchise has raised questions about the risk involved in letting him go, especially considering Goodwin’s accolades as a former defensive player of the year.

Goodwin was originally part of the trade that brought Bradley Beal to Phoenix from the Washington Wizards in 2023. Standing at 6’3”, he faced challenges in his offensive game while averaging just 5 points and shooting 28.8% from three-point range. Following the Beal trade, he was traded again to the Brooklyn Nets for Royce O'Neale before eventually being waived.

After a brief stint with the Memphis Grizzlies, where he averaged 10 points and 4.5 assists in 17 games, Goodwin signed a two-way contract with the Lakers in February. He later earned a standard contract after showing improvement, shooting 38.2% from three in the latter part of the season.

Now making his return to Phoenix, where he previously played 40 games, Goodwin is viewed as a valuable benefit for the Suns as they finalize their roster for the upcoming season. The specifics of Goodwin’s contract remain undisclosed, but it could be a non-guaranteed deal that allows the Suns to evaluate his fit during training camp and preseason.

The acquisition of Goodwin reflects the Suns’ strategy to strengthen their backcourt and adds depth at the point guard position. His defensive skills and experience could prove crucial as the team seeks to enhance their overall performance in the new season.