Photo of White House Turning Red is Misleading Viral Claim

Washington, D.C. — A social media post claiming the White House has turned completely red is not true. The viral image, which caused a stir online, is actually a screenshot from a 2022 video.

The misleading post, published on July 3, 2025, had a caption that stated: “🚨🚨🚨 MAJOR ALERT: THE WHITE HOUSE IN WASHINGTON DC HAS JUST TURNED ALL RED !!!” This claim rapidly circulated on social media, raising concerns among viewers.

However, the photo in question actually comes from a video that shows the White House illuminated in orange to raise awareness about gun violence on National Gun Violence Awareness Day. This footage can be seen clearly at 29 seconds into the video.

The video is titled “White House lit in orange to raise gun violence awareness.” It was shared to highlight the alarming rate of gun violence in America. The original post illustrates an effort to bring attention to this serious issue.

Fact-checkers confirmed that the supposed color change of the White House as seen in the viral image is entirely false. It’s a reminder of how images can be manipulated and taken out of context to spread misinformation. People are encouraged to check facts before sharing such claims online.

Lead Stories, a reputable fact-checking website, remains vigilant in identifying and debunking misleading stories as they circulate on the internet.