Photographer Captures Stunning Moment of Jasmine Paolini at US Open

NEW YORK — Italian photographer Ray Giubilo captured a remarkable image of seventh-seeded Jasmine Paolini during her second-round match at the US Open on Wednesday night. Giubilo’s photo features Paolini with her racquet held in front of her face, resembling a mask, perfectly showcasing her expression.

Paolini described the image as “maybe the picture of the year” during her on-court interview after defeating 17-year-old Iva Jovic in straight sets. “Yes, it’s a Halloween one. You have to watch, guys. I will post that tonight,” she added, promising her fans a glimpse of the whimsical shot on social media.

Giubilo had been attending the US Open to photograph various matches when luck struck. He explained that the photo was taken just as Paolini finished her forehand stroke, creating a unique and humorous moment. “She just moved the racket back in a way that she normally doesn’t do,” he noted.

After her match, Paolini made a point to seek out Giubilo to express her admiration. “She ran towards the box, smiling as she always does, and gave me five and said, ‘Great photo,’” Giubilo recalled, clearly delighted by her appreciation.

Giubilo is no stranger to the challenges of sports photography. With 37 years in the field, he spends seven months each year traveling the tennis circuit, capturing intense moments under grueling conditions. “You have to be patient, you have to be fast, you have to be fit,” he stated, emphasizing the dedication required for the job.

In continuing her successful tournament run, Paolini is set to face former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the third round. This year’s performance is particularly notable as she made it to the fourth round last year, marking her best result at the US Open.