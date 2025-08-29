Sports
Photographer Captures Stunning Moment of Jasmine Paolini at US Open
NEW YORK — Italian photographer Ray Giubilo captured a remarkable image of seventh-seeded Jasmine Paolini during her second-round match at the US Open on Wednesday night. Giubilo’s photo features Paolini with her racquet held in front of her face, resembling a mask, perfectly showcasing her expression.
Paolini described the image as “maybe the picture of the year” during her on-court interview after defeating 17-year-old Iva Jovic in straight sets. “Yes, it’s a Halloween one. You have to watch, guys. I will post that tonight,” she added, promising her fans a glimpse of the whimsical shot on social media.
Giubilo had been attending the US Open to photograph various matches when luck struck. He explained that the photo was taken just as Paolini finished her forehand stroke, creating a unique and humorous moment. “She just moved the racket back in a way that she normally doesn’t do,” he noted.
After her match, Paolini made a point to seek out Giubilo to express her admiration. “She ran towards the box, smiling as she always does, and gave me five and said, ‘Great photo,’” Giubilo recalled, clearly delighted by her appreciation.
Giubilo is no stranger to the challenges of sports photography. With 37 years in the field, he spends seven months each year traveling the tennis circuit, capturing intense moments under grueling conditions. “You have to be patient, you have to be fast, you have to be fit,” he stated, emphasizing the dedication required for the job.
In continuing her successful tournament run, Paolini is set to face former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the third round. This year’s performance is particularly notable as she made it to the fourth round last year, marking her best result at the US Open.
Recent Posts
- Darlington Raceway Hosts NASCAR Playoff Opener This Weekend
- NYT Mini Crossword Expands with New Clues and Larger Grid
- RB Leipzig Unveils State-of-the-Art Bench Ahead of Home Opener
- Tulane Names Jake Retzlaff Starting QB for Season Opener Against Northwestern
- Baker Benji’s Takes Center Stage at Ohio Renaissance Festival
- Bill Burr Announces Plans to Attend Iron Bowl in Auburn this November
- Pat McAfee and Ryan Day’s Feud Takes Unexpected Turn
- Hulu Users Prepare for Change as Disney+ Integration Approaches
- Sevilla Signs Cesar Azpilicueta on Free Transfer from Atletico Madrid
- Purdue Opens Football Season Against Ball State in New Era
- High School Football Kicks Off in Michigan with 255 Games Scheduled
- Ruby Tandoh Explores Food Culture in Grub Street Diet
- Texas Faces Ohio State in Season Opener Showdown
- Atlético Madrid Set to Face Alavés in LaLiga Clash
- South Carolina to Face Virginia Tech in College Football Season Opener
- Liverpool Meets Arsenal in Premier League Showdown
- Oyster Bay Withdraws from Mosque Expansion Agreement, Lawsuit Looms
- Exciting SEC Matchups Highlight College Football Opening Weekend
- Luis Enrique Faces No Punishment After Club World Cup Chaos
- Powerball Jackpot Hits $1 Billion Ahead of Labor Day Drawing