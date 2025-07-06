Photographer Captures Afrobeats Journey in New Book

NEW YORK, USA — Afrobeats music has surged in popularity across the globe, and photographer Oliver Akinfeleye, known as “Drummer,” is on a mission to document this cultural phenomenon. Since 2017, Drummer has enjoyed exclusive backstage access to top artists like Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy, capturing their artistry and charisma in candid moments.

“I remember my first project with Wizkid at Echostage in Washington, D.C., in 2017. It was exhilarating to visually tell the story of that night,” Drummer said.

His new book, titled “Eagle Eye,” features stunning photographs that detail the ascent of Afrobeats from its roots in West African musical traditions to a leading global genre.

Afrobeats encompasses various styles, significantly influenced by Highlife and Fela Kuti‘s Afrobeat. It gained traction in the UK and North America, where large Nigerian diaspora populations reside.

Between 2017 and 2022, streaming of Afrobeats surged by 550% on Spotify. This rapid growth propelled many artists to international fame, leading to their performances in major venues like Madison Square Garden.

<p"Madison Square was a night to remember, lit up in the colors of the Nigerian flag. It was a powerful experience," Drummer said.

As audiences expand, even non-African artists like Chris Brown are exploring the Afrobeats sound, further cementing the genre’s popularity.

Drummer’s photography aims to evoke the emotions he experienced behind the lens. “I want viewers to feel what I felt during those moments,” he explained.

The book also offers glimpses into the personal lives of superstars, showcasing both their public performances and private reflections. In one intimate shot, Wizkid is seen backstage, emphasizing the unique balance of personal silence amidst public success.