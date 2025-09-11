Photographer Sneaks Into Fashion Shows With Charm and Creativity

NEW YORK, NY — Dan Bassini, a New Jersey-based photographer, has been capturing the excitement of New York Fashion Week for nearly a decade without an official invite. Known for his casual charm and creativity, Bassini shares insights on how to successfully sneak into fashion shows.

In a recent conversation, Bassini revealed that he rarely breaks any laws to gain entry. He relies on each crowd’s flow to blend in with VIPs or finds unnoticed side doors. ‘I probably look like the help in most situations,’ he said, referring to his typical neutral attire.

Bassini’s underground experience includes capturing portraits of celebrities like Heidi Klum and Doja Cat. His breakthrough moment occurred at Kanye West‘s Yeezy Season 5 show, where he snapped guests arriving on the red carpet.

Since 2017, he has documented his adventures in a zine series titled ‘No Invite.’ The latest issue features vibrant 35mm film portraits, showcasing a personal touch that resonates with his subjects. Bassini often engages with his subjects about photography, deepening the connection.

During a Carolina Herrera show, actress Melissa Barrera approached him seeking advice on film development. ‘I need to know where I can get my film developed in New York,’ she said.

Today, Bassini is supported by a community of fellow photographers, coordinating through group chats to stay informed about upcoming shows. However, he remains spontaneous, ready to seize any opportunity to capture moments inside the fashion world.

Reflecting on his start, Bassini recalls the challenges of his first Fashion Week in 2016 when he wandered in the cold before discovering where the excitement was. His perseverance has since led to a thriving underground photography career.

Despite sneaking into numerous shows, Bassini reveals that he does not prioritize fame in his work. Instead, he focuses on capturing subjects based on their style and attitude. His photographs of unknown guests often accompany celebrity shots, adding depth to his collection.

Even stars like Alexa Chung have shared his portraits on social media, though Bassini jokes he has yet to receive a follow back from her. Nonetheless, he continues to find artistic fulfillment in documenting the ever-evolving world of fashion.