Phreesia Earns Spots on Capterra Shortlist for 2025

WILMINGTON, DE — Phreesia has been recognized on the 2025 Capterra Shortlist in both the Patient Engagement and Medical Scheduling categories. This recognition highlights the company’s role as a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions.

The Capterra Shortlist evaluates user reviews and online activity to identify top-performing software products across various industries. Phreesia’s inclusion reflects strong adoption among healthcare providers and positive feedback from clients. The company boasts an overall rating of 4.3 out of 5 on the platform.

“Being named to two of the 2025 Capterra Shortlists is an honor that reflects the positive reviews and feedback we receive from our healthcare provider clients,” said Phreesia CEO Chaim Indig. He emphasized that the company’s tools are intended to empower patients to take a more active role in their care.

Clients have also commended the platform for its ability to streamline operations. One practice director described Phreesia as “an integral partner in the management of my practice,” noting that it allows staff to focus more on patient care.

This recognition underscores Phreesia’s continued position as a trusted provider of patient engagement and scheduling technology within the healthcare industry.