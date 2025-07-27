Sports
Piastri Triumphs as Rain Delays Belgian GP at Spa-Francorchamps
Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium – Heavy rain impacted the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, causing the Formula 3 feature race to be canceled on July 27, 2025. The race was further delayed for an hour and 15 minutes as teams waited for weather conditions to improve.
The race eventually started at 4:20 PM local time (3:20 PM BST), beginning under safety car conditions due to the wet track. After four laps, Oscar Piastri led the pack, showcasing his dominance throughout the event.
“Oscar just did a good job. Nothing more to say,” said Lando Norris, Piastri’s McLaren teammate, after being overtaken on the first lap. “He committed a bit more through Eau Rouge, had the slipstream, and got the run.” Norris expressed pride in the team’s performance despite his desire to be at the front.
Piastri’s steady control enabled him to maintain a lead of about 5 seconds continually, even as the track conditions improved. “It was a brilliant drive,” said commentator Martin Brundle. “He was saving some grip in case he needed it.”
Charles Leclerc from Ferrari secured third place after defending against Max Verstappen from Red Bull Racing. “The pressure is high, especially in those conditions,” Leclerc noted, highlighting the difficulties faced during the challenge of the wet race.
The event served as a significant moment for McLaren, marking their first one-two finish in many years. “I’m so happy for the team,” Norris said. “It’s a nice result for the team and for Oscar too.”
With these outcomes, Piastri maintains a slim lead in the championship standing, now just eight points ahead of Norris as they head into the next race in Budapest.
