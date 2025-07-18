FX Picks Up Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Shards’ Series

Los Angeles, CA — FX has officially greenlit a new drama series titled “The Shards,” based on Bret Easton Ellis‘s novel of the same name. The announcement was made on July 16, 2025, confirming the collaboration with 20th Television.

Kaia Gerber will lead the cast, joined by Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, and Graham Campbell. Set in Los Angeles during the early 1980s, the series follows a teenage version of Ellis himself as he navigates his final year at the elite Buckley prep school. The arrival of a mysterious new student, Robert Mallory, coincides with the unsettling murders committed by a serial killer known as The Trawler.

Rigney is cast as Bret, while Gere will portray Mallory. Campbell plays Thom Wright, a close friend of Bret. These characters are critical to the unfolding story, which blends autobiographical elements from Ellis’s life.

The project marks a significant step for Ellis, who has attempted to adapt ‘The Shards’ for television since 2023, previously collabing with HBO on an earlier version that did not proceed. Ryan Murphy, known for his successful adaptations, began talks with Ellis earlier this year to bring the project to FX.

The Shards was first released as a serialized audiobook in 2020 and then as a printed novel in early 2023. Murphy, along with Ellis and director Max Winkler, will executive produce the series, although a writer is yet to be announced. This adaptation promises to deliver a compelling exploration of youth, identity, and the darker aspects of fame.

As preparations for production get underway, audience anticipation builds for this new series from one of today’s prominent literary voices and television creators.