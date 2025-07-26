Pico to Face Undefeated Murphy at UFC 319 in Chicago

Chicago, IL — MMA fighter Aaron Pico will make his UFC debut against undefeated featherweight contender Mike Murphy at UFC 319. The event is scheduled for August 16 at the United Center.

The matchup was confirmed during Saturday’s broadcast. Pico, 28 years old, had previously been set to fight another opponent but that fight was scrapped when his original opponent, Ilia Topuria, withdrew for undisclosed reasons.

Pico brings a professional record of 13 wins and 4 losses to the octagon, with nine of those victories coming by knockout. He rose through the ranks while fighting in Bellator, where he compiled an impressive resume before becoming a free agent last December. He signed with UFC in April.

He enters UFC 319 on a winning streak, having won three consecutive fights and nine out of his last ten. His only loss in that stretch was due to a shoulder injury sustained during a fight with another opponent.

Mike Murphy, 34, has also made a name for himself in the featherweight division. The English fighter is unbeaten with a record of 16 wins and 0 losses, including one draw. Murphy has earned victories over notable fighters, contributing to his rise in the rankings.

UFC 319 will be headlined by a middleweight title fight, where current champion John Doe defends his title. The matchup between Pico and Murphy is expected to bring excitement and could potentially set the stage for a future title contender.