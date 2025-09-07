One Piece Episode 1142 Release Date Set for September 7, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA – The highly anticipated episode 1142 of the anime series One Piece will be released on September 7, 2025, at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Fans are excited to witness the next chapter in the ongoing Egghead Arc, which features Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates facing off against the formidable World Government.

In the previous episode, titled “Reliable Reinforcements! Dorry and Brogy Arrive!”, Luffy’s team received unexpected support from the Giant Pirates, Dorry and Brogy. Their appearance at Egghead Island significantly impacted the morale of Luffy’s crew as they battled against the Pacifistas and other threats posed by the Navy.

Viewers can stream episode 1142 on Crunchyroll, with subtitles in English. This episode is particularly crucial, as it is expected to delve into Dr. Vegapunk’s situation following his severe injury at the hands of St. Saturn, a high-ranking member of the World Government. With the stakes higher than ever, Luffy is prepared to continue battling Saturn and protect Vegapunk.

The episode will air at different times across the United States: 8:45 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) and 10:45 a.m. Central Time (CST). The series has gained popularity worldwide, celebrated for its rich storytelling and character development shrouded in adventure and fantasy.

One Piece has been entertaining audiences for over 25 years and continues to captivate both new and longtime fans. The upcoming episode promises to combine heart-pounding action with impactful storytelling as it unravels more of the complex plot surrounding the Straw Hat Pirates and their conflict with the World Government.

Anticipation is growing as One Piece Episode 1142 inches closer, with fans eager to see what revelations and twists lie ahead for Luffy and his crew.