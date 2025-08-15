Pierce Brosnan Offers Advice to Future James Bond Actors at NYC Premiere

New York City, NY — Pierce Brosnan, famous for his role as James Bond, offered guidance for future actors who may take on the iconic character at the premiere of his new movie, The Thursday Murder Club.

Brosnan, who portrayed Bond in four films from 1995 to 2002, spoke to Extra on the red carpet, saying, “Be bold. Enjoy it. Know yourself, be strong, go out there and have a great time.” His advice comes as the search for the next James Bond continues.

While no actor has been confirmed to fill the role previously played by Daniel Craig, Brosnan emphasized the transformative nature of taking on the part. “It will change their life,” he said. “There are so many great men out there and wonderful actors. It’s a magnificent role.”

During the premiere, Brosnan also reflected on working with renowned actors like Dame Helen Mirren and Sir Ben Kingsley on The Thursday Murder Club, which is about four friends in a retirement home solving cold cases. He shared a light moment about the cast’s camaraderie saying, “We chitchat. We have cups of tea and we talk about the world and try and sort it out. Then we just go to work and play.”

Brosnan’s connection to the film extends beyond the cast. He praised the adaptation of Richard Osman‘s bestselling book, stating, “It’s just the humanity of it. It takes courage to get old, to be yourself.” He believes the film highlights vibrant and passionate characters.

The film’s premiere also sparked discussions about the future of the Bond franchise, with Mirren commenting, “James Bond is a bloke, you can’t avoid it, really,” when asked if a female 007 could work.

Set to release on Netflix on August 28, The Thursday Murder Club promises a delightful mixture of humor and mystery, with a cast that brings together talent from various corners of the acting world.